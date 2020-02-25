Ash Wednesday Bible Verses: Whatsapp Messages, Quotes and Images to Share on First Day of Lent 2020

Ash Wednesday Bible Verse (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tomorrow marks a very important observance of Christians, the Ash Wednesday which is the first day of Lent 2020. Lent is a 40-day fasting period, symbolic of repentance and reflection. The first day of this period is called Ash Wednesday or Day of the Ashes. People attend prayers in the church and member of the clergy make a cross on the forehead with ash. On this holy occasion, people send across messages for Lent. Biblical verses and sayings could be sent to family members and friends.

The Lenten period leads up to Easter, which is a celebratory occasion of resurrection of Jesus Christ. The ashes on Ash Wednesday symbolise death and repentance, focusing on Christ's life in the desert, where he was tempted by the Satan. On this Ash Wednesday, we give you some verses and testaments from the Holy Bible which can be used to give across the message of rebirth and inspiration. You can download these images for Ash Wednesday for free and send the Bible verses to your family members.

Ash Wednesday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

"always giving thanks for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God, even the Father;" – Ephesians 5:20

Ash Wednesday Bible Verse (Photo Credits: File Image)

“All go to one place. All are from the dust, and to dust all return.” – Ecclesiastes 3:20

Ash Wednesday Bible Verses (Photo Credits: File Image)

“By the sweat of your face you shall eat bread, till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; for you are dust, and to dust you shall return” – Genesis 3:9

Ash Wednesday verses (Photo Credits: File Image)

“On the last day of the feast, the great day, Jesus stood up and cried out, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink.” – John 7:37

Bible Verses for Ash Wednesday (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” – John 4:16

You can send these verses as messages for Ash Wednesday. During the Lenten season, people focus on the repentance of their sins and seek forgiveness. They try to stay away or let go of things that they cannot do without. They refrain from eating meat or keep fasts.