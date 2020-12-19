New Delhi, December 19: India will observe 93rd death anniversary of freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan today. Remembered as a martyr and a revolutionary, Ashfaqulla Khan died on December 19 in 1927. He was hanged by the British regime at Faridabad jail for being part of the Kakori train dacoity, commonly referred to as the Kakori conspiracy of 1925. Ashfaqulla Khan, who was also a poet, penned several striking quotes on his love for India. Scroll down to get powerful quotes and poetry of Ashfaqulla Khan. Ashfaqulla Khan Death Anniversary: Facts About Freedom Fighter and Revolutionary of Kakori Conspiracy.

Ashfaqullah Khan was born on October 22, 1900, in Shahjahanpur district, in the United Provinces (present-day Uttar Pradesh). He was inspired by Kanailal Dutta and Khudiram Bose and soon joined revolutionaries. He became acquainted with Ram Prasad Bismil and the duo founded the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), with the aim of winning freedom for the country through an armed revolution. Their close friendship lasted till their last breath. Here are some compelling quotes and poetry of Ashfaqulla Khan:

Ashfaqulla Khan Quote Reads: Weep not children, weep not elders; I am immortal! I am immortal!

Ashfaqulla Khan's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ashfaqulla Khan Poetry Reads: Jaunga Khali Magar Yeh Dard Saath Hi Jayega, Jaane Kis Din Hindostan Azzad Watan Kehlayega.

Ashfaqulla Khan's Poetry (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ashfaqulla Khan Quote Reads: Only for the love of our country, I suffer so much.

Ashfaqulla Khan's Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ashfaqulla Khan Poetry Reads: Kas Li Kamar Ab to Kuch Karke Dikhaenge, Azaad Hi Ho Lenge, Ya Sar Hi Kata Denge.

Ashfaqulla Khan's Poetry (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ashfaqullah Khan was just 27 when he was hanged. In a short span of his life, he actively participated in India's freedom struggle. During his last days before his martyrdom, Khan prayed for economic and socio-cultural equality in an independent India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).