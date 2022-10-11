This festival is celebrated in the Gregorian months of September or October and Atla Tadde 2022, also called Atla Taddi, will be observed on October 12. This traditional festival of Andhra Pradesh is very similar to the Karwa Chauth 2022 festival being observed widely in the North Indian states on October 13. On this fasting day, women seek the blessings of Goddess Gauri to pray for the long lives and the good health of their husbands. Unmarried women also observe this fast to pray for a suitable groom. This Nirjala or without water fast begins after sunrise and ends after the moonrise. Women spend this day-long fast by singing traditional songs and preparing food for the festival. On Atla Tadde 2022, share these wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with all the fasting women to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Atla Tadde 2022 Date, Rituals and Significance: Know All About 'Telugu Karwa Chauth,' the Fasting Day in Andhra Pradesh and the Stories Behind the Festival.

