Bakrid 2022 will be observed on July 10 by all Muslims. It is also known as Bakri Eid, Eid Qurban, Eid al-Adha or Qurban Bayarami. On this day, Muslims celebrate by making a sacrifice of cattle. It can be goat, sheep, camel or buffalo, depending on what they can afford. They slaughter the animal, and one-third of slaughtered meat is eaten by the family members, whereas the rest is distributed among the poor and needy. As you celebrate Bakrid 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send as the wishes for the day to all your loved ones through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. You will find a bunch of Bakrid Mubarak 2022 wishes, Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Mubarak images, Bakrid messages for WhatsApp, Eid al-Adha greetings, and so on.

It is believed that God was impressed by the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Islam. God gave him a goat which he was to offer as a substitute to his son. Therefore, this day is also known as the feast of sacrifice or Holiday of sacrifice. People celebrate this day with their family and friends by preparing different delicacies. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Bakrid 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eat, Celebrate And Thank The Almighty Allah For Everything You Have Today! May Happiness and Peace Embrace Your Life on This Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah Show His Divine Forgiveness in Return for Your Sacrifice!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Continue to Grow Wiser Every Day! May This Eid Bring Gleefulness to You and Your Family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You With Good Health and Peace on This Auspicious Eid al-Adha. Happy Bakrid To You and Your Family Members.

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy Peace, Prosperity, and Tranquility. Offer Your Best to Allah and Know That Your Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Bakri Eid Mubarak!

Bakrid is a gazetted holiday in India. All local, state and national government places remain closed on the festival day. The commercial outlets owned by Muslims remain closed or open for short hours on this day. It’s a day for all Muslims to celebrate with their loved ones. Here are messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Bakrid 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Bakrid 2022!

