Bal Gangadhar Tilak, born as Keshav Gangadhar Tilak, was Indian nationalist, teacher and an independence activist. He was the first leader of the Indian Independence Movement, and his role in history is of extreme significance. On August 1, 2020, the nation observes Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 100th Punya Tithi. Also known as Lokmanya (which means 'accepted by the people as their leader') Tilak, his slogan, 'Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it,' caught the imagination of a country fighting to free itself from the British colonial rule.

Keshav Gangadhar Tilak was born on July 23, 1856, in an Indian Marathi Hindu Chitpavan Brahmin family in Ratnagiri, of present-day Maharashtra. In the 1890s, Tilak entered more openly to political work and began a mass movement towards independence by an emphasis on a religious and cultural revival. Before Mahatma Gandhi, he was the most widely known Indian political leader. Tilak tirelessly contributed to help the country break free from British rule. He died on August 1, 1920, in Mumbai.

“Swaraj Is My Birthright, and I Shall Have It!” Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“Our Nation Is Like a Tree of Which the Original Trunk Is Swarajya and the Branches Are Swadeshi and Boycott.” Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“The Problem Is Not the Lack of Resources or Capability, but the Lack of Will.” Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Part of Lal-Bal-Pal Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) troika, at one stage in his political life, Tilak was called “the father of Indian unrest,” by British author, Sir Valentine Chirol. Mahatma Gandhi described Tilak as the ‘maker of modern India.’ Tilak’s role in India’s freedom struggle is significant and will always be strongly honoured by the citizens of the country.

