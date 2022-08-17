Janmashtami is the annual Hindu festival that is celebrated on the eighth day or Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada Masa. Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be observed on August 18, Thursday. The auspicious festival marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth and the most revered avatar of Vishnu. Lord Krishna is often called 'Bal Krishna' or 'Nandgopal' due to his playful and cheerful nature. As the festival inches closer, Hindu families dress their kids as Lord Krishna to mark the observance of the most adored deities in a unique way. Often, fancy dress competitions are held in schools and educational institutions when parents take the opportunity of Gokulashtami to dress their sons as Gopal Krishna and their daughters as Radha, Krishna's beloved. So, if you're looking for some beautiful costume ideas for your kids to look like Lord Krishna for their fancy dress competition, look at the videos below to get interesting tutorials to spruce them up this festive season.

Be it the occasion of Dahi Handi in your locality or the fancy dress competition in your child's school, ensure that your kid dresses the best when it comes to donning Lord Krishna's avatar with lovely embellishments. You know how Makhan Chor is known for his morpankh, flute and dhoti, which would surely look adorable on your child when you deck them up with all the accessories that make him look like another avatar of Lord Krishna. So, what are you waiting for? Get into the festive fever and begin the preparations for your child to look the best on Gokulashtami! You can either use the DIY ideas or get some embellishments from the market to make your kid turn into an exact replica of Lord Krishna. Scroll down and watch the videos to get the perfect inspiration for how to dress boys as Lord Krishna. Janmashtami 2022 Decoration Ideas: How To Dress Kanha Ji and Decorate Laddu Gopal Jhula for the Festival, Easy and Beautiful Ways To Do It!

Janmashtami Fancy Dress Ideas For Boys

Lord Krishna Fancy Dress Tutorial for Boys

Tips to Dress Your Kid as Lord Krishna

Krishna Fancy Dress Ideas for Gokulashtami 2022

Tutorial Video for Kids' Fancy Dress

Happy Janmashtami 2022 to you and your family! Take these instant ideas to dress your child and make him look like Bal Gopal. While these fancy ideas can be the perfect fit for all the cute children, make sure they look very exclusive and be the sweetest version of Lord Krishna. Get your child the festive vibe and let them celebrate the auspicious day in the most beautiful yet classic manner!

