One of the most popular Hindu festivals that's widely celebrated across the country is Krishna Janmashtami (also known as Gokulashtami). It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 30, 2021. Lord Krishna is mostly worshipped in his ‘natkhat’ bal avatar (as a playful kid). Also called Nandagopal, Shri Krishna remains one of the most revered deities and adored by all. Many parents, as a part of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, dress up their kids, little boys as Lord Krishna and little girls are dressed up as Radha, Krishna's one true love. Kindergarten and primary schools organise Krishna Janmashtami special fancy dress competitions, and it looks like Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is not going to be different. If are among those looking for fancy ideas to dress up your kid as Lord Krishna, don’t worry we have you covered! We bring to you interesting costume ideas and accessories that will help you big time. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Celebrations: From Mathura, Dwarka to Tamil Nadu, Know How Janmashtami is Celebrated Across India.

With a morpankh headgear, a cute dhoti, a flute and accessories on body, your kid will look as adorable as Lord Krishna. These ideas can also be used for those planning to participate in fancy dress competitions as many celebrate this day by keeping some events at schools and functions. Check out some cute and adorable ideas that will delight you and be an added advantage for dressing up your kid! Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Decoration Ideas: 5 Quick Ideas For Jhula and Puja Room Decoration to Celebrate Janmashtami This Year.

1. Dress Your Kid Using Simple Accessories Used At Home

This idea can be teamed up with the help of easy accessories and materials that are commonly available at home.

2. Create This Cute Lord Krishna Look Using Dupattas

This look can be created using dupattas, easily found in your or your wife's wardrobe. Feel free to use dupattas of all types, sheer or silk, to make your kid dress up as Shri Krishna.

3. Check These Tips To Recreate Your Version Of Bal Krishna

These tips will help you dress up your baby boy as bal avatar of Lord Krishna.

4. Quick Easy Steps to Dress Up Like Lord Krishna

Using a cute dhoti, tilak and garland, dress up your kid as Lord Krishna this Janmashtami.

5. Quick Saree/Dupatta Dhotis for Kids To Dress Up Like Lord Krishna

Using sarees and dupattas with peacock headgear, this look will give your kid a more comfortable look.

So, these were some of our ideas to dress your kid as Lord Krishna this Janmashtami. We hope you put these fancy dress ideas to good use and dress up your adorable boy as everyone's favourite deity, Shri Krishna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).