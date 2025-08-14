Balaram Jayanti is a revered Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Krishna. It is observed on the full moon day of Shravan month, aligning with Raksha Bandhan in many regions. As an avatar of Shesha Nag and a powerful figure in Indian mythology, Balarama is considered a symbol of strength, duty, and agricultural prosperity, making this day spiritually and culturally significant. Balaram Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, August 14. To celebrate Balaram Jayanti 2025, share these Balaram Jayanti 2025 greetings, Happy Balarama Jayanti wishes, messages, quotes, HD images, photos and wallpapers.

Balaram Jayanti begins with devotees observing fasts and visiting temples, especially those dedicated to Krishna and Balarama. Special rituals include bathing the deity’s idol with milk, curd, and honey, followed by floral decorations. Worshippers chant mantras and sing bhajans in praise of Balarama, recounting his role in Krishna’s life and his pivotal presence in the Mahabharata. His weapon, the plough, is honoured as a divine tool, especially by those connected with farming. As you observe Balaram Jayanti 2025, share these Balaram Jayanti 2025 greetings, Happy Balarama Jayanti wishes, messages, quotes, HD images, photos and wallpapers.

Balaram Jayanti Greetings

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Balaram Jayanti Messages

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Balaram Jayanti Wishes

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Balaram Jayanti Images

Happy Balaram Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Balaram Jayanti Wallpapers

Happy Balaram Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Beyond mythology, Balaram Jayanti underscores values such as dedication, elder sibling responsibility, and respect for agriculture. He is remembered not just as Krishna’s brother but as a deity who nurtures the earth. Farmers revere him as a symbol of soil fertility and harvest abundance. His unwavering righteousness and support to Krishna in times of conflict portray him as the ideal example of brotherhood and strength. The festival, therefore, is not just a ritual but a reaffirmation of dharma and gratitude to nature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).