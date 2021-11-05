Balipratipada or Bali Pratipada, also known as Diwali Padwa, Bali Padyami, Padva, Virapratipada or Dyutapratipada is the fourth day of Diwali. It falls during the months of October or November of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Diwali Padwa 2021 (Balipratipada 2021) will be observed on November 5, Friday. Here's a collection of Diwali Padwa messages in Marathi, Balipratipada 2021 greetings, Happy Balipratipada 2021 images, Diwali Padwa wishes in Marathi 2021, latest Diwali Padwa quotes, SMS and more for free download online. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Yama Deepam, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

Bali Pratipada is an ancient Hindu festival that marks the annual return of Mahabali to earth and the victory of Vamana, one of the creative avatars of Lord Vishnu and the fifth incarnation of the Dashavatara list. As we observe the triumph of Lord Vishnu over Mahabali, here are some messages that you can send and greet your family and friends on this auspicious day.

On this day, people draw colourful images of Bali on the floor. In some regions, rice and food offerings are made to recently dead ancestors. The horns of cows and bulls are decorated, people gamble, and icons of avatars of Vishnu are created and garlanded. The mythology and festivities related to Bali and Balipratipada are found in Mahabharat, Ramayana and major Puranas.

Every state celebrates its own version of Bali Pratipada. Hindus exchange gifts considering it a way to please Bali and Gods. Some people gamble with a game called Pachikalu (dice game), which is linked to a legend. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati played this game on the festival day, and Parvati won. Later, their son Kartikeya played with her and defeated her, following which Ganesh played this game with him and won. Nowadays, with the changing trends, this game is played by family members together with cards. Celebrating the fourth day of the Diwali festival with games, food and fun, here are greetings for the day you can send to your relatives. Wishing everyone a Happy Bali Pratipada 2021!

