Bhanu Jayanti is an annual event that celebrates the birth anniversary of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, the first poet, also known as Aadikavi of the Nepali language. The day of Bhanu Jayanti falls on the 29th day of the Nepali month of Ashadha, which comes to July 13 in the Gregorian calendar. Bhanu Jayanti 2025 falls on Sunday, July 13. This annual event honours and celebrates the legacy and contributions of Nepali writer Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya who was born in 1814. He is the one who translated the epic Ramayana from Sanskrit to Nepali for the first time, thus making it accessible to the common people. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Bhanubhakta Acharya’s contributions earned him the title ‘Aadikavi’, which means ‘The First Poet’ in Nepali literature. He was born on July 13, 1814 (29 Ashadh 1871 BS) in the village of Chundi Ramgha, Tanahun District of Nepal. In this article, let’s know more about the Bhanu Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to the great legend from Nepal.

Bhanu Jayanti 2025 Date

Bhanu Jayanti 2025 falls on Sunday, July 13.

Bhanu Jayanti Significance

Bhanu Jayanti is a perfect day to honour the Nepali language, literature, and cultural identity and also the contributions of Bhanubhakta Acharya. This day is celebrated with various events across Nepal and by Nepali communities worldwide. During Bhanu Jayanti, top officials, including the President of Nepal and the Prime Minister of Nepal, remember Acharya's contribution to the Nepali language.

Many people add a garland to statues of Bhanubhakta, participate in the parades, and remember his contribution to the Nepali language. On the day of Bhanu Jayanti, the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim gives out awards named after Bhanubhakta.

