Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu or Xaat Bihu, is a traditional festival celebrated in the Northeastern Indian state of Assam. This festival begins the Assamese New Year and continues for seven days. It is known as Haat Bihu. The seven days are called Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Mela Bihu, and Chera. Let's learn about the cultural significance of Bohag Bihu and its traditional importance in eastern India, where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. Bohag Bihu festival is considered as the new start of the year. The festival celebrates the harvesting season and the first day of the Hindu calendar. Magh Bihu 2024 Date, History, Significance and Celebrations: Know All About Bhogali Bihu, the Harvest Festival of Assam.

What is the Date of Bohag Bihu 2024?

The Bohag Bihu festival signifies the harvest time, usually in the second week of April. It occurs every year on either April 13 or April 14 and promotes the celebration of ethnic diversity by bringing together different native communities of Assam, regardless of their backgrounds. Bohag Bihu 2024 will be celebrated from April 14 to April 20.

How Is Bohag Bihu Celebrated in India?

The Bihu festival lasts seven days. During the Bohag Bihu observance, people wake up early, bathe with raw turmeric and urad dal paste, and wear new clothes. They then seek blessings from their elders and have "Jalpan", a light breakfast of sticky rice, curd, and jaggery. After receiving the blessings, they meet their friends, relatives, and neighbours to wish them and enjoy traditional dishes like Til Laru, Pitha, Murir Laru, Ghila Pitha, and Poka Mithoi. Magh Bihu 2024 Food List: From Laru to Masor Tenga, 5 Traditional Dishes To Relish and Celebrate Bhogali Bihu.

The Assamese people celebrate the Bohag Bihu festival with great enthusiasm, feasts, music, and dancing. The Bihu dance is a traditional folk dance of Assam and an integral part of the Assamese culture. Young men and women dress in their best traditional attire during this festival. Women dress in sarees, while men wear dhoti and gamosa.

They come together to perform the Bihu dance in groups. The dancers, usually young men and women, showcase their culture through brisk steps and rapid hand movements, creating a beautiful display of Assamese traditions. Bihu fairs are organised during this festival, and people from all over the region visit these fairs to participate in the festivities.

What is the Significance of Bohag Bihu?

Bohag Bihu is a harvest festival celebrated with joy and happiness in India. It marks the start of the harvesting season and the beginning of a new year. People gather with friends and relatives to participate in traditional activities such as bihu dance and singing traditional songs.

The festival involves the farmer community giving thanks to the almighty for a successful harvest and hoping for a better harvest in the future. We wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Bohag Bihu 2024!

