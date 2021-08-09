Are you one of those who read regularly or does your life revolve around Facebook, Twitter, Netflix etc.? If reading is not one of your favourite habits then you are surely missing out on something.

Celebrated on August 9 every year, National Book Lovers Day is an unofficial holiday observed to encourage bibliophiles to celebrate by reading and literature. The origin and creator of this day remains unknown to date even then it is widely recognised on a global scale. 5 Inspirational Books That Can Change Your Life

Here are 5 of the most significant benefits of reading to get you started.

1. Free Source of Entertainment

You can visit your local library and read countless tonnes of books just for free. What else could be better than this for such a low-budget source of entertainment? Libraries rotate their stock and constantly get new books therefore you will never run out of reading materials. Many libraries also have books available in PDF or ePub format so you can read them on your e-Reader, iPad or computer screen.

2. Improved Focus and Concentration

While reading a book, you don't think about the rest of the world, you are just focused on the story that you are reading. Before work, try reading for 15-20 minutes, you will be surprised to see how much more focused you are once you get to the workplace.

3. Improved Memory

While reading, your brain becomes completely active as you need to remember every character and every plot going around in the story. Every new memory you create, forges new brain pathways and strengthens existing ones, which assists in sort term memory recall and also mood stabilization.

4. Vocabulary Expansion

The more you read, the more new words you learn and these new words themselves make way to your everyday vocabulary. An expanded vocabulary can also aid you in your career, as the ones who are well-read, well-spoken and knowledgeable on a variety of topics get promotions more quickly.

5. Reduces The Stress

When you lose yourself in a great story, you get distracted from the daily stress related to work, personal relationships, or countless other issues faced. A well-written novel can take you to a completely different world, while an engaging article can keep you distracted and keep you in the present moment.

There is a reading genre for every literate person in the world, so better move away from the screens for a while, open a book and replenish your soul. This Book Lovers day, awaken that reader inside you!

