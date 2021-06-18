Each year on June 19, we celebrate National Reading Day in honour of the Father of India’s Library Movement - Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker. On this day we pay homage to the man who was an ardent advocate of educating the citizens in his home state Kerala. The man established libraries in his home state and made a significant contribution to inculcate the culture of reading and in extension was responsible for increasing the literacy rate in Kerala. National Reading Day Date & Significance: Here’s How to Celebrate Reading and Honour P.N. Panicker on His Death Anniversary.

National Reading Day was dedicated to honouring the man by observing his death anniversary. Panicker dedicated his life travelling throughout the state of Kerala, from village to village propagating the values of reading. The lessons worked since Kerala touts a 100 per cent literacy rate today. To commemorate his memory, let’s take a leaf out of these five inspirational books that may change your life.

You are Born to Blossom – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

To all tech-savvy peeps out there, this literary gem is a must-read. This book eloquently weaves the struggles that the country faces in the digital landscape and how perseverance can help one navigate the minefield of the digital world.

The God of Small Things – Arundhati Roy

This book is widely lauded for its eloquent prose that seamlessly narrates the gripping tale of two twin sisters, who go through a series of unfortunate events in life but are undeterred by their circumstances. It’s a story that will inspire all of us to take chances and brave through our struggles that will eventually lead to new beginnings.

I Have a Dream - Rashmi Bansal

This bestseller chronicles the lives of 20 young entrepreneurs and the challenges they overcame to achieve their dreams.

The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga

If you’re in the mood for a bit of self-introspection, this is a great read as it examines the issues of religion, caste, loyalty, corruption and poverty in India. The story chronicles the struggles of Balram, who worked his way out from what society perceives as low caste, overcame the cards that life dealt him and went on to be successful.

Train To Pakistan by Khushwant Singh

A beautiful story of love that is not limited by religious divide, this book offers a clear insight into the rivalry between Sikh and Muslim that was triggered because of a train that was loaded with dead bodies, thus fuelling religious hate.

While we concede that there are many more books that should be featured on this list, we’ve tried our best to enlist a few that has been critically acclaimed across the world. So get reading folks.

