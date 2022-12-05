The death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar is observed on December 6 every year. He died in his sleep soon after completing the final manuscript of Buddha and his Dhamma. Dr BR Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow and died on December 6, 1956. He was known as the father of the Indian constitution and was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian constitution. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 for his exceptional work towards the country. As you observe Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, sayings and WhatsApp messages on this day, also called Mahaparinirvan Divas. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Messages, Sayings Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Loved Ones.

Babasaheb Ambedkar had diabetes since 1948, and he remained in bed from June to October 1954 because of medication side effects and poor eyesight. His health worsened in 1955, and in 1956 three days after completing his manuscript The Buddha and his Dhamma, he died in his sleep. His death anniversary is also observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas. Here are BR Ambedkar death anniversary images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, sayings and WhatsApp messages on Mahaparinirvan Divas. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Date, History and Significance.

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Images and HD Wallpapers

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: A Bitter Thing Cannot Be Made Sweet. The Taste of Anything Can Be Changed. But Poison Cannot Be Changed Into Nectar. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: So Long as You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: A Just Society Is That Society in Which Ascending Sense of Reverence and Descending Sense of Contempt Is Dissolved Into the Creation of a Compassionate Society. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: Humans Are Mortal. So Are Ideas. An Idea Needs Propagation As Much as a Plant Needs Watering. Otherwise, Both Will Wither and Die. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Quotes and Messages To Share on Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022

After his death, a number of unfinished typescripts and handwritten drafts were found among Ambedkar’s notes and papers which were gradually made available. An autobiographical work named Waiting for a Visa was found, probably dating from 1935 to 1936. Till his last breath, he worked tirelessly to uplift the status of the untouchables.

