Every year Break Up Day is celebrated on February 21 and the not-so-happy event sees people share heart-broken quotes, messages and greetings. After a romance-dipped Valentine's week we have this informal anti-Valentine week that sees all these days celebrated. The last one is the breakup day. People who are not happy with their relationship or want to end their relationship, they break up with their partner on this day. Although it is not so easy to break up, because not everyone can bear the pain, many people use quotes and messages. So without further ado, we have for you Break Up Day 2021 messages for boyfriend and girlfriend. You must surely check out these Anti-Valentine Week quotes, HD images, GIFs and more to share across through WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other messaging apps. In addition, we also bring you Break Up Day WhatsApp stickers that will make communication through chats easier.

Anti-Valentine Week celebrates all anti-love emotions annually sright after Valentine’s Day and it begins with Slap Day. The week further goes on to observe the violent Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and finally the Break Up Day. Today on Break Up 2021, whether you are hurting on not, you can share these WhatsApp Stickers, Images and Wallpaper for the people who are breaking up. As Break Up Day is observed, here is a list of Break Up Day pictures which you can also post as Facebook and Instagram Stories, Telegram messages, Signal pics and GIF Images to share:

Break-up day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Patience Is Key for Getting Over a Breakup. That and Trailing off Your Interaction After the Breakup.” — Drake

GIF Message Reads: Even After Trying My Best, I Couldn’t Make It. I Think It Is Better for Both of Us to Move On and Choose Our Desired Path.

Well, if you had a really serious relationship you might want to breakup in a much serious manner by talking to the person face-to-face and not sending across pics and quotes. Whatever way you choose, it is going to be hard, so be careful.

