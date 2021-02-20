The last day of Anti-Valentine Week 2021 is Break Up Day, which is on February 21. With this, the seven-day long celebration comes to an end. A week that starts with Slap Day, has come to an end, with certainly the most heartbreaking phase—Break Up! It is not easy to break up with someone who you love. But if there is something bothering you and you feel things are going right, it is time to confess. To make the process easier, we bring you Break Up Day 2021 messages for boyfriend and girlfriend. These funny Anti-Valentine Week quotes, HD images, GIFs and more are perfect for sending across through WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other messaging apps. In addition, we also bring you Break Up Day WhatsApp stickers that will make communication through chats easier.

Anti-Valentine Week annually starts right after Valentine’s Day. The seven-day event includes Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and finally Break Up Day. There are two ways to break up with someone. The first is to just walk away, that will make you culpable; the second is to express your feeling as to why it is so difficult for you to be in the same relation. The latter method will at least give you a sense of relief. To make it less heartbreaking, check out these Break Up Day 2021 messages for boyfriend and girlfriend, Anti-Valentine Week quotes, HD images, GIFs and more to send online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Breakups Can Be Sad, but Sometimes Tears Are the Price We Pay for a Freedom We Need.” -Steve Maraboli

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Patience Is Key for Getting Over a Breakup. That and Trailing off Your Interaction After the Breakup.” — Drake

GIF Message Reads: Even After Trying My Best, I Couldn’t Make It. I Think It Is Better for Both of Us to Move On and Choose Our Desired Path.

GIF Message Reads: Life Was Beautiful With You, I Will Take Time to Move Out, but Eventually, I Would. So, Goodbye and Do Take Good Care of Yourself!

WhatsApp Stickers For Break Up Day 2021

The Facebook-owned app has shared some super cool sticker images for both Android and iOS users. How to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers? You can visit Apple Store/ Play Store or click HERE. We hope the above messages make the process of breakup little less disheartening, and may you heal with it sooner!

