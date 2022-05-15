Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha, who was the founder of Buddhism. Buddha Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on May 16. This celebration is also known as Buddha’s Birthday and Buddha Jayanti. This celebration is significant for those who practice Buddhism. People often take this opportunity to spread the teachings of Gautam Buddha forward and raise awareness of his life, challenges and his journey to enlightenment. Sharing Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 wishes, Buddha Jayanti Greetings and messages, Happy Buddha Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Buddha Purnima Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is also a common practice on this day.

Gautam Buddha was the founder of Buddhism who gave up his wealth and status to find the true meaning of life and attained enlightenment on this path. He founded Buddhism, which offers a respite for like-minded individuals who seek a peaceful, happy and calm life. His birthday is, therefore, an integral celebration for Buddhists worldwide. However, the celebration of Buddha’s Birthday differs in various parts of the world. In India, this day was marked as a public holiday by Dr Babasahed Ambedkar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Buddhist communities in the country.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated as a grand festivity in the community. And to spread the festive cheer, people often share happy Buddha Purnima 2022 wishes, Buddha Jayanti Greetings and messages, Happy Buddha Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Buddha Purnima Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to mark this day.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Gautam Buddha Remove the Obstacles And Problems From Our Lives. Happy Buddha Jayanti to You and Your Beloved Family.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Year Be Full of Love, Light, Peace, and Harmony! Happy Vesak

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddham Sharnam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum. Happy Buddha Day

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Destroy All Sins, Mistakes and Obstacles of Your Life. Have a Blissful Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Pious Festival of Vesak, Let Us Pray for Peace and Harmony for All Humankind. Happy Buddha Purnima

We hope that this Buddha Purnima fills your life with all the love and light you deserve. Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

