Shri Chaitanya Jayanti, also known as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the 15th-century Vaishnava saint and social reformer. He was a great spiritual teacher and the founder of Gaudiya Vaishnavism. The followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu are known as Gaudiya Vaishnavas. This year, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025. It will be the 539th birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti Images & Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Photos for Free Download Online: Wishes and Quotes To Observe Indian Saint's Birth Anniversary.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was born during Phalguna Purnima in the year 1542 of Vikram Samvat. Hence, followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, observe Phalguna Purnima as Gaura Purnima and it is observed as the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. In this article, let’s know more about Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2025 Date

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Purnima tithi begins at 13:05 pm on March 13, 2025 and ends at 14:53 pm on March 14, 2025.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti Significance

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti holds great significance for Gaudiya Vaishnavas. He is considered the chief proponent of the Vedantic philosophy of Achintya Bheda Abheda. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's mode of worshipping Krishna with bhajan-kirtan and dance had a profound effect on Vaishnavism in Bengal.

Chaitanya's influence on the cultural legacy in Bengal, Odisha and Manipur, has been significant, with many residents performing daily worship to him as an avatar of Krishna. He expounded Bhakti yoga and popularised the chanting of the Hare Krishna Maha-mantra and also composed the Shikshashtakam, also known as eight devotional prayers.

