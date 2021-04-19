According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri started on Tuesday, April 13 2021. Worshipping the nine forms of Maa Durga for all nine days is completed and Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. On this day, along with regular puja, havan is also done in the house. Ashtami Tithi is very important in Navratri, although, Navratri ends on Navami Tithi on the next day of Ashtami. On this day, after observing the ninth form of Mother Adishakti Bhavani, worshipping Maa Siddhidatri and Kanjak pujan is done. This usually involves inviting little girls over to worship them and treat them like goddesses.

The Navami Tithi falling in Chaitra Navratri is very special for the devotees. On this day, with the end of Navratri, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is also celebrated, hence the Navami date of Chaitra Navratri is called Mahanavami and Ramnavami. However, Ashtami Kanya Pujan will be done on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Wednesday. Worshipping the little girls or kanjaks on the Ashtami or Navami date holds special significance. These girls or kanjaks are considered to symbolize the nine forms of Mata Durga. According to religious beliefs, girls from 02 years to 10 years should be invited for worshipping. However, this year due to the increasing COVID-19 cases, you must maintain social distancing and instead of inviting send the chunari, gift items and puja samagri over.

Performing Durga Ashtami Puja at Home amid COVID-19? Here Are Ways to Offer Prayers to Maa Durga Without Inviting Kanjaks Home:

While it is considered important to invite girls but this year prepare a gift pack to send it over.

Send then Ganga Jal infused water to all the nine girls and a boy.

Now make a bundle of puja samagri like roli or kumkum and tilak with Akshat and send across.

Send some food prepared for the girls.

Offer them gifts or money (shagun) accordingly. Send them fruits as offerings.

You can virtually talk to them on a video call and seek blessings while they open and accept your package.

According to religious beliefs, each age represents the forms of the mother's daughter. Know what age girl is called. 10-year-old girl Subhadra, 9-year-old Durga, 8-year-old Shambhavi, 7-year-old Chandika, 6-year-old Kalika, 5-year-old Rohini, 4-year-old Kalyani, 3-year-old Trimurti and a 2-year-old girl are considered as virgin is.

