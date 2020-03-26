Cheti Chand 2020 Messages in Sindhi & Jhulelal Jayanti Images: Wish Happy Sindhi New Year With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and SMS

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

A number of New Year as per Hindu Calendar Vikram Samvat 2077 is celebrated at this time of the year across the country. While Gudi Padwa or Marathi New Year and Ugadi or Telugu New Year took place on March 25, Cheti Chand or Sindhi New Year is falling on March 26. We wish readers a very Happy Cheti Chand 2020. Apart from the festival marking the arrival of spring, it is a matter of great significance in the Sindhi community. It honours the birth anniversary of Jhulelal or Uderolal, the Ishta Devta of the Sindhi Hindus. That is why the day is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti. To commemorate the day, people exchange wishes and greetings online. And it means extra special as that’s the only way to remain connected with family and friends in the time world is staying indoors and practising social distancing to combat coronavirus pandemic. Happy Cheti Chand 2020 Greetings & Jhulelal Jayanti Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Celebrate Sindhi New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sab Hi Chao Jhulelal, Hass Kar Jiyo Mere Laal. Cheti Chand Ju Lakh Lakh Vadayun.

