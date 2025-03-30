Cheti Chand, also known as Chetri Chandra, is a festival that marks the beginning of the Lunar Hindu New Year for Sindhi Hindus. Sindhis also celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti on this day to mark the birth anniversary of Saint Jhulelal. The date of the festival is based on the lunar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar and falls on the first day of the year, in the Sindhi month of Chet, i.e. Chaitra. The auspicious day of Cheti Chand falls in late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar. Cheti Chand 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30. It usually falls on or about the same day as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Ugadi in other parts of the Deccan region and Hindu Samvat Nav Varsha or beginning on New Year in the Hindu Samvat Calendar of India. Cheti Chand 2025 Wishes and Jhulelal Jayanti Images: Send WhatsApp Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages on Sindhi New Year.

Cheti Chand is an important festival celebrated by the Sindhi people of Pakistan and India. It is the day when the New Moon becomes visible after a no moon day. Due to the first appearance of the moon during the Cheti month, this day is known as Cheti Chand. In this article, let’s know more about the Cheti Chand 2025 date, Cheti Chand timings and the significance of the annual event. Cheti Chand 2025 Date and Time: When Is Sindhi New Year? Know Muhurat, Significance, and Celebrations of the Sindhi New Year and Saint Jhulelal's Birth Anniversary.

Cheti Chand 2025 Date

Cheti Chand 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

Cheti Chand 2025 Timings

Cheti Chanda Muhurat will be from 19:13 pm to 19:57 pm.

The auspicious timings will last for a duration of 45 minutes.

The Pratipada Tithi begins at 18:57 pm on March 29, 2025

Pratipada Tithi ends at 15:19 pm on March 30, 2025

Cheti Chand Significance and Rituals

The Sindhi community celebrates the festival of Cheti Chand with great enthusiasm and fervour to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, which is popularly known as Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. The festival marks the arrival of spring and harvest, but in the Sindhi community, it also marks the birth of Uderolal in 1007, after they prayed to the Hindu god Varun Dev on the banks of the River Indus to save them from the persecution by the tyrannical Muslim ruler Mirkhshah

This day is considered highly auspicious and is celebrated with great devotion by Sindhis across India. The water which is the elixir of life is worshipped on this day. The exact year of the birth of Saint Jhulelal is not known but it is believed that he was born during the 10th century in Sindh. This was the time when Sindh came under the rule of Sumras, who were tolerant to all other religions. However, a tyrant named Mirkshah threatened Sindhi Hindus to either convert to Islam or face death.

Tired of the tyranny, Sindhis prayed to the river God to protect them from the forced conversion. It is stated that their prayers were heard after forty days of worship. River God promised them that the divine child would be born in Nasarpur to save them from the tyrant. The child was known as Saint Jhulelal.

