Cheti Chand is the Sindhi New Year, celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Sindhi community. It falls on the second day of Chaitra month and marks the birth anniversary of Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. The festival is a symbol of hope, unity, and faith, reminding Sindhis of their rich cultural heritage and spiritual legacy. Cheti Chand, Sindhis also celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti, to honour the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal. Cheti Chand 2025 is on March 30 and to celebrate the Sindhi New Year, we bring you Cheti Chand 2025 wishes and Jhulelal Jayanti images for free download online. These Cheti Chand messages, Jhulelal Jayanti greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers are perfect to send to your family and friends to mark new beginnings.

The celebrations of Cheti Chand begin with Baharana Sahib, a sacred ritual where devotees carry a symbolic representation of Jhulelal, along with a lamp, water, flowers, and sugar, to a nearby river or water body. This ritual signifies gratitude to water, which holds special importance in Sindhi culture due to their historical connection with the Indus River. Devotees pray for prosperity, peace, and protection. As you observe Cheti Chand 2025, share these Cheti Chand 2025 wishes, Jhulelal Jayanti images, Cheti Chand messages, Jhulelal Jayanti greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers.

Sindhis also organise processions, community feasts, and satsangs (devotional gatherings) on this occasion. People dress in traditional attire, sing bhajans, and seek blessings for the coming year. A popular greeting exchanged during the festival is "Cheti Chand Ji Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyun", meaning "Wishing you a prosperous Cheti Chand." Special dishes like Sai Bhaji (spinach and lentil dish), Sindhi Kadhi, and Tahiri (sweet rice) are prepared. Cheti Chand is more than just a New Year celebration; it represents the resilience and unity of the Sindhi community. Despite being scattered across different parts of the world after the Partition of India, Sindhis continue to celebrate their culture and heritage with pride. The festival strengthens their bond and serves as a reminder of their deep spiritual connection to Jhulelal.

