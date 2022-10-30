It is the third day of Chhath Puja 2022 when Sandhya Arghya will take place. Earlier on October 29, Kharna took place. It means purification and cleanliness are of great importance in the fasting of Chhath. While bathing on the first day cleanses the body, on the second day, emphasis is laid on the cleanliness of the mind. After this, Shashthi, the original festival of Chhath, on this day devotees worship Lord Surya who is invoked by offering Arghya. Worshipping the Sun God and Chhath Maiya on Chhath Puja Mahaparva gets you the blessings of both. With this, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. On the second day of this great festival of faith i.e. on a special occasion, you can wish your loved ones by sharing Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes, messages, WhatsApp Wishes, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and GIFs with your loved ones. On the special occasion of Kharna, you can share the following Kharna Messages, WhatsApp Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and GIFs:

On the day of Nahay-Khay, after taking bath in a holy river or pond and after eating gram dal, gourd vegetable etc., a waterless fast is kept for the whole day. On the day of Kharna, after being purified from the body and mind, Prasad for Chhathi Maiya is made. After this, after worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya in the evening on the day of Kharna, a pudding of jaggery and rice is made. With this, flour bread is also made. This food is made from mango wood on a new earthen stove. After offering Bhog to the Lord on the day of Kharna, the fasting person first takes the prasad. After consuming this prasad, 36 hours of waterless fast begins which ends with the Arghya of the rising sun on the day of Saptami. The Prasad of Shashti is made on this day itself.

The word Kharna which means to purify is derived from Khara. For example, the word "khara sona" is used for the purity of gold. On this day the fasting people take one meal and after that, they start purifying their bodies and mind. Nirjala fasting of 36 hours starts from Kharna. In such a situation, neither they take water nor eat a grain of food during this time and this is the reason why Chhath Puja is considered to be the most difficult day since the day of Kharna. As we look forward to celebrating Sandhya Arghya (offerings made during the sunset) and Usha Arghya (offerings made during the sunrise), here's wishing everyone a very Happy Chhath Puja 2022.

