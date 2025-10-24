Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28. The annual four-day festival is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The celebration of Chhath is focused on offering prayers to Surya Devta as well as his sister - Chhathi Maiyaa. Celebrating with the community is an integral part of the festival. People are sure to share Happy Chhath 2025 wishes and messages, Chhath Puja 2025 greetings, Chhath Puja images and HD wallpapers, Happy Chhath WhatsApp stickers and Chhath Puja Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Chhath Puja spreads across three nights and four days and is marked with various rituals and observances. The stringent Chhath Puja Vrat is an integral part of the celebration. The Chhath Puja fasting is considered to be one of the most challenging fasts that people can observe. Each day of the puja is observed with a stringent fast that consistently gets harder by the day. The last and most difficult fast during Chhaht Puja is the 36hour Nirjala fast that is marked on the third and fourth day of the festival. Chhath Puja Samagri 2025: From Fruits To Grains, List of Ingredients That You Need To Worship Surya Bhagwan and Chhathi Maiyya.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with the preparation and offering of a range of traditional sattvic dishes, made without onion or garlic. These delicacies carry deep cultural and spiritual significance and are recipes often preserved and passed down through generations. As we prepare to celebrate Chhath Puja 2025, here are some Happy Chhath 2025 wishes and messages, Chhath Puja 2025 greetings, Chhath Puja images and wallpapers, Happy Chhath WhatsApp stickers and Chhath Puja Facebook status pictures that you can share online. Chhath Puja 2025 Calendar: When Is Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, Usha Arghya? From Chhath Dates to Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi, Here’s Everything To Know.

Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes: May the Divine Rays of the Sun God Bring Light, Peace and Happiness to Your Life This Chhath Puja. Wishing You Prosperity and Joy.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Greetings: On This Auspicious Day, May Chhathi Maiya Bless You With Health, Wealth, and Happiness. Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath 2025 Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Chhath 2025 Message: As We Worship the Setting and Rising Sun, May All Your Dreams and Prayers Be Fulfilled. Happy Chhath Puja to You and Your Family!

Chhath Puja Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chhath Puja Images: Let Us Bow to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for Blessings of Prosperity and Peace. May This Chhath Bring You Closer to Your Dreams.

Happy Chhath Puja Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Chhath Puja Wallpaper: Wishing You a Chhath Puja Full of Dedication, Devotion and Divine Blessings. May You and Your Family Be Blessed Today and Always.

There are various folklores around the reason behind the celebration of Chhath Puja. At its core, the celebration is mainly observed by parents or people who want to be parents, who seek the blessings of Lord Surya and Goddess Chhathi Maiyya, for the blessing of a child who gets all the prosperity and happiness they deserve. It is believed that Lord Rama and Sita Maiyya also observed this fast and were bestowed with Luv and Khush. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).