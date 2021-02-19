Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti is annually celebrated in the Indian State of Maharashtra on February 19 as per the Gregorian calendar. This day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who is the founder of the Maratha empire. Some people also celebrate this day as per Hindu calendar, which generally falls in the month of March. Meanwhile, if you are looking for wishes and images to greet on the special day, we bring you a collection of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 messages in Marathi, Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2021 greetings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti HD images, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Facebook quotes, wishes, GIF, SMS, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and Telegram messages to celebrate the most important day of Maharashtrians.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated with huge fervour and enthusiasm by the people of Maharashtra, as it is indeed a very proud moment for them. Huge processions take place on this day along with various cultural programmes. Let's speak about Shivaji Maharaj childhood, he was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Fort. At the young age of 16, Shivaji captured the Toma fort and when he was 17 he had reigned over the Raigad and Kondana forts. Shivaji Bhonsle, the other name of Shivaji was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan.

In the year 1869, Jyotirao Phule discovered the tomb of Shivaji on Raigad. However, Shiv Jayanti was started by Jyotirao Phule in 1870 in Pune. Phule is an anti-caste social reformer in Maharashtra. This year due to COVID-19 norms, huge gatherings and proceedings might not take place, also there will be less outdoor activities due to social-distancing guidelines. However, you can keep the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti high by sending out Happy Shiv Jayanti 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook greetings, which is available for free download below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Na Shivshankar.. to Kailashpati Na Lambodar. To Ganpati Natmastak Taya Chardi Jayane Kali Swarajya Nirmiti Dev Majha Ekch to.. Maha Raja Shivchatrapati.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan Swarajya Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “Marathi” Raktatach Hoti… Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eke Ratri Sahyadri Hasala, Hastana to Disla, Zali Tyala Talvar Pritichi, Ghetali Tyane Maratha Stapanechi, Dhakhvli Jyane Takat Maratha Ekjutichi. Ashi Kirti Hoti Raje Shivaji Maharajanchi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Andhar Far Jala Ata Diva Pahije Afjalkhan Far Jale Ata Ek Jijaucha Shiva Pahije Shatkanchya Yadnyatun Uthali Ek Jwala Dhaha Dishanchya Tejatun Arunoday Jahala. Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji!

