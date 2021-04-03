Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2021: Days after observing the festive event of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (as per Hindu calendar), people would be observing another historic occasion with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, i.e., Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi, which is on April 3, i.e., Saturday. Chhatrapati Shivaji is fondly known as the founder of the great Maratha Empire. Shivaji’s military prowess and warfare skills were second to none. People observe the event of Chhatrapati Shivaji Punyatithi by sharing motivating and inspiring messages to pay tributes to the great warrior king. On Shivaji Maharaj's 341st death anniversary, we bring you Chhatrapati Shivaji quotes, HD images, WhatsApp sticker messages, Facebook photos, Signal SMS templates and more.

Chhatrapati Shivaji is credited to revive ancient Hindu court conventions and political traditions during his tenure. To pay homage to the Haindava Dharmodhhaarak, people can share this famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Punyatithi quotes and messages via social chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike etc.

It will be a kind gesture on your behalf to commemorate this historic date. People can share motivating Chhatrapati Shivaji quotes and sayings via text messages, picture messages, voice notes, and SMSes to mark the occasion of Shivaji’s death anniversary. Not to forget, you will see many creative Chhatrapati Shivaji’s stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which can be shared on respective platforms.

To observe this occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Punyatithi, a lot of people forward viral videos showing quotes of Shivaji. Well, you can make one too. All you have to do is to download these HD Chhatrapati Shivaji Punyatithi images and convert them into videos using an app. With this, you can share your Chhatrapati Shivaji Punyatithi quotes and messages on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, WhatsApp Stories, Roposo, Chingari, and Moj as well.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was a thorn in the flesh of Mughals and European rules. Shivaji’s know-how of using military optimally and escaping from the claws of enemies was popular the world over. People can share Chhatrapati Shivaji's popular sayings on his Punyatithi on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

If you are searching for the most popular and top-trending Chhatrapati Shivaji Punyatithi 2021 messages, then you can stop your search here. We bring you some of the most amazing and motivating Chhatrapati Shivaji quotes and sayings, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc., on this historic day.

Quote Reads: "Of All the Rights of Women, the Greatest Is to Be a Mother."– Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Quote Reads: "Even If There Were a Sword in the Hands of Everyone, It Is a Willpower That Establishes a Government." – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Quote Reads: "When You Are Enthusiastic, the Mountain Also Looks like a Clay Pile."– Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

"When You Start Loving Your Goals by All Your Heart and Mind, Then from the Grace of Goddess Bhawani, You Will Surely Get the Victory." – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

