Shivaji Bhonsale, the Indian ruler and a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan, was a great warrior. It was in 1674; he was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati (emperor) of his realm of Raigad. Throughout his life, Shivaji engaged in both alliances and hostilities with the Mughal Empire, Sultanate of Golkonda and Sultanate of Bijapur, as well as European colonial powers. April 3 marks the death anniversary of the great Maratha warrior. This year, it will be the 341st Punyatithi. In this article, we bring you Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj punyatithi date, history and significance to observe the death anniversary of Shivaji.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Date

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj died on April 3, 1680. Every year, on this day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi is observed by the followers. This year’s will be the 341st death anniversary since Shivaji breathed his last.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: History and Significance

Shivaji’s legacy was to vary by observer and time. Born in a family of Bhonsle, a Maratha clan, Shivaji’s date of birth has always been an area of debate among scholars. The Government of Maharashtra lists 19 February as a Holiday to honour his birth anniversary. However, as per the Hindu calendar, his birth date on the second date of Vaisakh Shukla Paksha, which this year was observed on March 31.

In late March, 1680, Shivaji fell ill with fever and dysentery and passed away on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti. He is well known for his strong religious and warrior code of ethics and exemplary character. On this punjyatithi, followers of Shivaji pay homage before the great statue of the great Maratha ruler and recalls his journey. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his death anniversary observance will be limited, and followers are encouraged to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his punyatithi at home.

