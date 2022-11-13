Children's Day 2022 is here! This special day is dedicated to children and is celebrated across India on November 14 every year. Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, also pays tribute to India’s First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru who was fondly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’ among children. Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society, his love for kids knew no bounds and hence Children’s Day is celebrated on his birth anniversary every year. On Children's Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled Happy Children's Day greeting and WhatsApp messages, As Children's Day 2022 wishes and images, HD wallpapers, and SMS that you can download and share with all the lovely children you know. Children’s Day 2022 Wishes From Teachers: Happy Bal Diwas Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate The Annual Observance.

As per historical records, November 14 was first celebrated as Children's Day in 1954 when over 50,000 schoolchildren attended the celebrations in National Stadium in Delhi. However, in 1957, November 14 was officially declared Children’s Day in India by a special government edict. The nation usually celebrates Children’s Day with educational and motivational programs held across India. The Government of India's Department of Posts and Telegraphs issued first-day covers and three commemorative stamps on this occasion. Children’s Day 2022 Songs: From ‘Lakdi Ki Kathi’ to ‘Five Little Monkeys,’ Songs That Must Be on Your Children’s Day Playlist.

This year, Children's Day on November 14 marks the 131st birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Chacha Nehru was very fond of children and believed that kids were the strength of India. He also established the Children's Film Society India in 1955 so that Indian children could see themselves represented.

