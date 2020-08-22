Telugu film actor Chiranjeevi turns 65 on August 22! The mega star turned politician has been the darling of the south film industry. With many wonderful films and roles under his name, the super-duper-star has been one of the most sought after actors till date. His long span of career in movies and politics has only turned out fruitful, with one stint at a time. Naturally, his birthday is a special occasion for his fans. Internet is abuzz with wishes and fans are posting Chiranjeevi's latest pictures, wallpapers, HD images, songs, GIFs, and videos as well. You can contribute to the trend to as we bring Chiranjeevi's HD images and wallpapers for free download online, best Chiranjeevi images and more, all for free download. Mahesh Babu Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Greetings, HD Photos of Tollywood Actor and Positive Messages to Share Online.

Speaking of his big leaps, he has served as the Minister of State with independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India from 27 October 2012 to 15 May 2014. He has starred in over 150 feature films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Not just that, he is also known to be an amazing break -dance performer!No wonder, he has a big bunch of accolades in his bag of achievements. Anyway, for now, let us just wish the versatile star with his stylish pictures and positive greetings.

Chiranjeevi's Rocking Moustache Look

Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Positive Quote by Willie Nelson Reads: “Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” Happy Birthday, Chiranjeevi!

Chiranjeevi's Clean Shaven Look

Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Positive Quote Reads: “Wherever Life Plants You, Bloom With Grace.”

Chiranjeevi In a Dapper Avatar Wearing Suit

Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Positive Quote Reads: “Create the Highest, Grandest Vision Possible for Your Life, Because You Become What You Believe.”

Chiranjeevi Carrying The Stylish Jacket Look

Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Positive Quote Reads: “When You Want to Make Your Life Feel Better and Your Thoughts More Positive.”

Chiranjeevi In Goggles!

Positive Quote Reads: “The Grass Is Greener Where You Water It.”

