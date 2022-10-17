Diwali celebration culminates with another sacred festival of Yama Dwitiya that is devoted to the Yamaraja, the God of death. The observance is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi in the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika. As per Panchang, Yama Dwitiya 2022 Date is Wednesday, October 26. Mainly the holy festival is observed two days after Diwali. People also worship Lord Chitragupta on this day, along with Lord Yama and Yamaduts. The Lord is known as the deity of death, dharma, the south direction, and the underworld, which primarily feature in Hindu and Buddhist beliefs. Yama Dwitiya commemorates the bond and love between brother and sister, which is why it is also referred to as Bhai Dooj or Bhratri Dwitiya. Bhai Dooj 2022 Date and Time in Indian Calendar: From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Festive Day That Celebrates the Brother-Sister Bond.

Yama Dwitiya 2022 Aparahna Muhurat

The Aparahna is the most perfect time for performing Yama Dwitiya Puja. People also do Yamuna Snan in the morning hours at the Aparahna Muhurat. According to Drik Panchang, Yama Dwitiya 2022 Aparahna Muhurat will begin at 1:31 pm and end at 3:50 pm on October 26.

Yama Dwitiya Customs & Significance

There is an interesting mythological tale associated with celebrating Yama Dwitiya. Once Lord Yama paid a visit to his sister, the Yamuna. She welcomed him with garlands, applied vermillion on his forehead, performed aarti and offered him sweets which were followed by a magnificent feast. Yamaraja was highly delighted by Yami's welcome. As a kind of return gift, the Lord of Death and Dharma declared that the brothers who will visit their sisters on this day and are greeted with Aarti, Tilak and feasts prepared by their sister will be shielded from all evil powers and will be endowed with a long life. The pious observance in India's southern states is marked as Yama Dvitiya. The celebration of Yama Dwitiya is a sign of appreciation and unconditional love between brother and sister. Other names of the pious event are Bhai Tilak or Bhau Beej.

