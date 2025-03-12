Holika Dahan is an annual Hindu festival celebrated on the eve of Holi. This festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. It takes place on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Phalguna month in the Hindu calendar, usually falling in March. According to Hindu scriptures, Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, should be done during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset, at the time when the Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. This year, Holika Dahan falls on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The Holika Dahan Muhurta starts from 21:27 pm to 22:44 pm. This means, the Holika Dahan Muhurta will last for a duration of 1 hour and 17 minutes. Happy Choti Holi 2025 Greetings and Holika Dahan HD Images: Celebrate the Festival of Colours With These Holi Wishes, Messages, Quotes, GIFs and Wallpapers.

Holika Dahan is the festival in which a bonfire is lit to celebrate the burning of the demoness, Holika. It precedes Holi, the festival of colours, which celebrates the spring season. Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnimasi Tithi and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails. According to drikpanchang, the Bhadra Punchha time in 2025 starts at 21:27 pm till 22:44 while the Bhadra Mukha timings are from 22:44 pm to 00:52 am on March 14. The Purnima Tithi Begins at 13:05 on March 13, 2025 and end at 14:53 on March 14, 2025. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Holika Dahan 2025 Date

Holika Dahan 2025 falls on Thursday, March 13.

Holika Dahan 2025 Important Timings

The Holika Dahan Muhurta starts from 21:27 pm to 22:44 pm.

The Purnima Tithi Begins at 13:05 on March 13, 2025 and end at 14:53 on March 14, 2025.

Bhadra Punchha time in 2025 starts at 21:27 pm till 22:44

Bhadra Mukha timings are from 22:44 pm to 00:52 am on March 14.

Holika Dahan Rituals

On the night of Holika Dahan, a pyre is prepared using wood, dried leaves, and cow dung cakes. People gather in large numbers, light the fire, symbolising the burning away of negativity. Devotees walk around the fire, praying for their families for prosperity and protection from evil Grains, coconut, jaggery, and new crops (like wheat or barley) are offered to the fire. People sing bhajans and traditional songs while celebrating around the fire.

Holika Dahan Significance

Holika Dahan holds great significance in Hinduism. According to legend, Holika was the sister of Hiranyakashipu, who acquired a boon that rendered her invulnerable to fire. Prahlad was a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, but his father Hiranyakashyap wanted everyone to worship him. Jealous by Prahlad’s devotion, Hiranyakashipu conspired with his sister, Holika, to kill Prahlad. She attempted to kill her nephew, Prahlada, by placing him on her lap in a bonfire. However, she was immolated while Prahlada was saved from the fire by Lord Vishnu.

Lord Vishnu came to Prahlad’s rescue, and with his divine intervention, Prahlad was saved while Holika turned into ashes. Since then, Holika Dahan has been observed to honour the victory of righteousness over evil. The night before Holi, pyres are burnt in North India, Nepal, and parts of South India in keeping with this tradition. In some parts of North India the day is called Holika Dahan. while in other parts like Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar) as well as Terai regions of Nepal it is called Sammat Jaarna.

