Christmas Eve is about preparing for the big Christian festival that falls the next day. In European countries, it is customary to celebrate Christmas on December 24. Go to any European country and witness an extravagant Christmas feast. From mashed potato to roast beef, you will find everything to excite your taste buds on the eve of Christmas. As you celebrate Christmas Eve 2022, we at LatestLY have some dinner ideas from Christmas Devilled Eggs to Pull Apart Garlic Bread that you can try out on this day and add to the menu list. Best Christmas 2022 Movies To Binge: From ‘Falling for Christmas’ to ‘Spirited’, Top 5 Christmas Movies This Year To Fall in Love With the Holiday Season!

Chicken Saltimboca

This prosciutto-wrapped chicken recipe tastes amazing with buttery noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans or any holiday sides. This little dish is perfect for the festive time.

Christmas Devilled Eggs

This is a fun dish for a Christmas eve dinner. Use different vegetables to make the eggs look draped with different Christmas ornaments.

Candied Sweet Potatoes

This dish takes hardly 30 minutes on the stovetop and is perfect for a holiday meal or weeknight dinner.

Pull Apart Garlic Bread

These cheesy, garlicky pull-apart rolls are delicious enough to make your regular Christmas eve dinner into a spectacular one.

Root Beer Whisky Glazed Ham

The sweetness from the root beer and plum jelly combined with the spicy brown mustard and salty ham makes this dish a perfect holiday classic.

Festivals are all about good food for the celebrations. Christmas is one of the most awaited festivals of the year, and the celebrations start in advance with Christmas Eve dinner. This year, don’t forget to enjoy and relish all the tempting recipes mentioned above to get the best of the festive season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2022 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).