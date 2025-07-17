Constitution Day in South Korea is an annual event that is observed on July 17 every year, marking the day that the first South Korean constitution was proclaimed in 1948. The date was deliberately chosen to match the founding date of the Joseon dynasty on July 17. Constitution Day in South Korea 2025 falls on Thursday, July 17. Every year, the commemorations include ceremonies that are held at the National Assembly Building in Seoul, featuring dignitaries such as the President, the Assembly Speaker, the Chief Justice, and constitutional assembly members. South Korea Birthrate, One of Lowest in World, Rises for First Time in 9 Years.

Constitution Day was proclaimed to be a South Korean national holiday on 1 October 1949, with the creation of the National Holiday Law. Since 2008, Constitution Day in South Korea is no longer a ‘no work’ public holiday, following the restructure of laws regarding the public sector with a 40-hour work week. As a result, South Korea no longer has any official public holiday celebrating the nation of South Korea itself or its institutions.

Constitution Day in South Korea 2025 Date

Constitution Day in South Korea 2025 falls on Thursday, July 17.

Constitution Day in South Korea History

The Korean Peninsula was liberated from Japanese rule by the Allies after the end of World War II on August 15, 1945. However, it was caught in the middle of a Cold War power struggle between the Soviet Union and the United States. It took until 1948 for a democratic election for National Assembly members to be held in South Korea.

Soon after, the elected assembly members set upon creating a constitution, and decided upon a presidential and unicameral system. The constitution was formally adopted on July 12, 1948 and promulgated by South Korean President Syngman Rhee on July 17, 1948.

Constitution Day in South Korea Significance

Constitution Day in South Korea holds great significance for people of the country and is marked with great fanfare and enthusiasm. On Constitution Day in South Korea, a commemorative ceremony is held with the President, Chairman of the National Assembly, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the original constitutional assembly members in attendance.

The citizens hang the national flag in commemoration and special activities are organised to mark the occasion. On this day, educational programs, workshops, debates are held to celebrate and reflect on the country’s history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).