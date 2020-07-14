Did you know today is Cow Appreciation Day 2020? Marked annually on the second Tuesday in July, this observance is to raise awareness about the cattle animal and appreciate them, pretty much as the name makes it clear. And to celebrate this day, a lot of people even dress up like cows! We all know how important milk is in our lives and the byproducts we consume of it every day. It was started by Chik-Fil-A, a chicken sandwich company. They made a story to encourage people to come and eat a sandwich at their place instead. But the fun observance aside, we have got you some interesting facts about cows which will surely a'moo'se you, get it?

10 Interesting Facts About Cows

Cows can see almost 360 degrees. It helps them watch their predators from all angles. Cows have such a great sense of smell they can detect it from almost 6 miles apart. Cows are very social animals and they only isolate when they are about to give birth. A study in 2012 revealed that cows kill more people than sharks! On average, there are 22 deaths caused by cows per year as compared to sharks which kill 6 people per year. The origin of the word cattle comes from the old Anglo-French word for personal property. It is said that cows with names can produce more milk to those who do not have that name and care. So this is a plus side of a human-cow relationship. Cows can produce a large amount of methane. They produce 250 to 500 liters of the gas per day. The first cows in America arrived with Christopher Columbus on his second voyage. Cows have some problem-solving skills and they love it when they deal with the little challenges. It is observed that they show excitement when they are able to solve some things and even do a little jump in the air. A cow can chew up to 8 hours a day and move their jaws 40,000 times in a day.

Did you know any of these interesting facts about the cattle animals? On Cow Appreciation Day, do share them with your friends and family.

