Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Valour Day, also known as Shaurya Diwas, is observed every year on April 9. The day is celebrated to pay tribute to the brave men of the CRPF. The year 2023 will mark the 58th CRPF Valour Day in India. CRPF is a federal police organization in India under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Government of India. It is one among the Central Armed Police Forces. The primary role of the CRPF lies in assisting the State/Union Territories in police operations to maintain law and order and counter-insurgency. On CRPF Valour Day 2023, let’s learn more about the history and significance of the day. CRPF Recruitment 2023: MHA Issues Notification To Recruit 1.30 Lakh Constables With 10% Reservations for Agniveers, Check Eligibility and Other Details.

CRPF Valour Day History

On April 9, 1965, a small contingent of 2nd Bn CRPF, successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani Brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. As per records, as many as 34 Pakistani soldiers were eliminated, and four were captured alive. Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back a full–fledged infantry Brigade in such a manner like this. In this conflict, six valiant CRPF men also attained martyrdom. As a tribute to the saga of the brave men of the Force, April 9 is celebrated as "Valour Day” in the Force.

CRPF Valour Day Significance

The CRPF Valour Day is observed every year and is an important day. The day remembers the Bravehearts of the Force and salutes their bravery. On this day, people across India pay tribute to the brave men of the CRPF who sacrificed their lives for the country. The mission of the Central Reserve Police Force is to enable the government to maintain the Rule of Law, Public Order and Internal Security effectively and efficiently to preserve National Integrity & Promote Social Harmony and Development by upholding the supremacy of the Constitution.

