Indian physicist CV Raman, also called Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman, was born on November 7, 1888, in Madras Province, which is now the state of Tamil Nadu. He is known for his commendable work in the field of physics and was even awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in 1930 for his work in the field of light scattering. His findings were called ‘Raman scattering’, where he told the world that “when light traverses a transparent material, some of the deflected light changes wavelength and amplitude.”

He also became the first person in all of Asia to receive a Nobel Prize in the field of Science. National Science Day, which is celebrated every year on February 28, commemorates the day he discovered the inelastic scattering of a photon. On CV Raman’s 134th birth anniversary in 2022, here are quotes and sayings by CV Raman that you can share with your loved ones as messages, images and HD wallpapers to celebrate this day. National Science Day 2022: Netizens Share Quotes, Images And Messages To Celebrate the Discovery of Raman Effect By Dr CV Raman.

CV Raman’s 134th Birth Anniversary Quotes and Sayings

Quote Reads: Ask the Right Questions, and Nature Will Open the Doors to Her Secrets. – CV Raman

Quote Reads: You Can’t Always Choose Who Comes Into Your Life but You Can Learn What Lesson They Teach You. Success Can Come to You Through Courageous Devotion to the Task Lying in Front of You. – CV Raman

Quote Reads: I Am the Master of My Failure… if I Never Fail How Will I Ever Learn? – CV Raman

Quote Reads: I Strongly Believe That Fundamental Science Cannot Be Driven by Instructional, Industrial and Government or Military Pressures. – CV Raman

Quote Reads: Treat Me Right and You Will See the Light…Treat Me Wrong and You Will Be Gone! – CV Raman

CV Raman was honoured with numerous doctorates, accolades as well as memberships of scientific societies. He passed away at the age of 82 on November 21. Two days before his demise, he was quoted saying this to his students and followers: "Do not allow the journals of the Academy to die, for they are the sensitive indicators of the quality of science being done in the country and whether science is taking root in it or not."

