The Hindu observance of Janmashtami commemorates the earthly appearance of the eighth avatar of Vishnu and also as the Supreme god in his own right, Lord Krishna. The religious festival is celebrated by millions worldwide, marking a profound spiritual renewal and celebration. The holy occasion is a gazetted holiday in many states and is also rendered as Gokulashtami or Sreekrishna Jayanthi. To be precise, the festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna in human form. Every year, Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami, i.e. eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadra. The Hindu lunar Calendar marks Janmashtami 2022 on Friday, 19 August. Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: Know Ashtami Tithi, Gokulashtami Rituals and Significance of the Joyful Celebration of Lord Krishna's Birth.

The occasion is observed primarily in Mathura and Vrindavan, the has scenes of Krishna's childhood and early youth. Krishna Janmashtami celebration starts before dawn and extends all day until midnight in Vaishnava temples. Devotees observe the festivities by performing kirtan, singing Lord's name, reciting Japa and offering prayers. Some devotees prepare hundreds of dishes for feasts, decorate temples and adorn the idol of Shri Krishna with flower garlands and other ornaments. To share the festive messages for the holy festival of Dwarkadheesh, we have compiled wishes, messages, HD images of Murlimanohar, SMS, quotes and sayings. Janmashtami 2022 Decoration Ideas: How To Dress Kanha Ji and Decorate Laddu Gopal Jhula for the Festival, Easy and Beautiful Ways To Do It!

God Krishna is Devaki and Vasudeva Anakadundubhi's son, and Hindus celebrate his birthday as Janmashtami. Devotees also perform Raslila to recreate all the mythological stories we know from Krishna's life; that also has a part wherein people commemorate His love for Radha. Folks also place a bathed idol of Lord Krishna in a cradle at midnight as that was his birth time.

