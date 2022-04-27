Denim Day is an annual commemoration that takes place on the last Wednesday in the month of April and is a crucial observance for survivors of sexual assault and advocates of the victims. Denim Day 2022 will be celebrated on April 27 and is sure to be an important day. The entire month of April is known to be Sexual Assault Awareness month and is dedicated to raising awareness about the struggles that assault victims go through, the help and support we can provide them to be better allies, as well as the fundamental structural and institutional changes that need to be made. Denim Day, in particular, focuses on encouraging people to wear denim as a way of standing in solidarity with the victims and denouncing victim blaming in all instances. As we prepare to celebrate Denim Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the history of Denim Day and its significance, and the right way to stand with the victim and help them.

When is Denim Day 2022?

Denim Day 2022 falls on April 27, Tuesday. This annual observance falls on the last Wednesday in April. Denim Day observance is considered a significant day that gives people the opportunity to raise awareness about the struggles of sexual assault victims, how we can help them heal and more. Sexual Assault Awareness Month: What Is SAAM? Know History, Significance and How to Participate in This Movement.

Significance of Denim Day

The observance of Denim Day first started after a 1992 rape case saw the victim being shamed and attacked for the type of jeans she was wearing. Denim Day is a day of action and awareness, an event in which people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim-blaming and educate others about sexual violence.

The observance of Denim Day is essential this year as we see so much progress that helped assault victims and especially female victims, to combat their trauma is being undone. We hope that this Denim Day, you do your bit to help those in need and support victims of sexual assault today and every day.

