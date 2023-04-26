Every year, Denim Day takes place on the last Wednesday of April in honour of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This year, Denim Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26, to stand in solidarity with sexual assault survivors and victims. This day calls for action and awareness, during which people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence. Denim Day is about spreading awareness around sexual violence issues, supporting survivors, and educating ourselves and others. An Important Day in Sexual Assault Awareness Month to Remind Us 'Wearing Tight Pants Is Not an Invitation to Rape'!

The Denim Day was first marked in 1992 after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the court felt the victim was raped as she wore tight jeans, implying consent. The following day, women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. As we celebrate Denim Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

Denim Day 2023 Date

Denim Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26.

Denim Day Significance

Denim Day educates and alerts people to take action against any kind of sexual violence. The day is a great reminder to punish the sexual assault perpetrators who often walk away scot-free. On this day, people stand in solidarity with sexual assault survivors and victims. The day holds great significance as it aims to promote real justice and support to the ones who deserve it and not blame them for the incident.

