Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat will be observed by Vishnu devotees on July 20. Devshayani Ekadashi is another important Ekadashi celebration, which marks the beginning of Chaturmas. Chaturmas 2021 will begin from July 20 and go on till November 15, when on Prabodhini Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu will awaken from his deep sleep state. Devshayani Ekadashi celebrations often including sharing Images & Wallpapers of Lord Vishnu, Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat WhatsApp Stickers and Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat 2021 Facebook Status Pictures.

On this day, Lord Vishnu is believed to enter a state of deep yogic sleep, which he maintains for four months. In these four months of Shravan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin and Kartik, Lord Shiva is said to take charge of the universe. Lord Vishnu is said to be resting on the coiled body of his seven-headed serpent, Adishesha (Shesh Naag), under the cosmic ocean (Kshira Sagara) during this time, which is also known as Chatur Maas.

The celebration of Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat 2021 is sure to be a little different as many states continue to issue various strict guidelines to help combat COVID-19. People are sure to observe the stringent Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat at home, offering their prayers to Lord Vishnu. Sharing Images & Wallpapers of Lord Vishnu, Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat WhatsApp Stickers and Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to mark the beginning of Chatur Mass is sure to be a common practice.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Taal Baje Aur Baje Mridang, Baje Shrihari Ki Veena, Kare Vishnu Ki Jai-Jaikar, Ashadhi Ekadashi Par Karein Unke Gungan. Devshayani Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagwan Vishnu Jinka Naam Hai, Jagat Ke USS Palanhaar Ko, Devshayani Ekadashi Ke Avsar Par, Shat-Shat Naman. Devshayani Ekadashi Ki Shubhkamnayen

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Praying to Lord Vishnu for Eternal Peace, Happiness, Good Health, and Wealth on the Auspicious Day of Devshayani Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par Meri Aur Mere Parivar Kis Taraf Se Aap Sabhi Ko Dheron Shubhkamnaye

In addition to observing the stringent Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat and singing songs and aartis of Lord Vishnu, people also recite the Devshayani Ekadashi Katha on this day. The story of Devshayani Ekadashi is the same as that of Onam celebrations in Kerala. It revolves around Raja Mahabali, who was the grandson of Bhakt Prahalad. He was a benevolent and kind king who had the potential to become invincible. On reeling this, the devas asked Lord Vishnu to intervene. He took the face of a local boy and asked the king to give him a portion of his land that can be covered by three steps. The king instantly agreed to this, and so Lord Vishnu took the Vamana avatar, which grew so big that Mahabhali’s entire land was covered by his two steps. Knowing that this is Lord Vishnu, Mahabhali humbly surrendered his head as space for him to take the third step. This story is often retold on the occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi.

