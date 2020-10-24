Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 is a day that honours the Buddhist conversion of B.R. Ambedkar on October 14, 1956, at Deekshabhoomi. Every year, on October 25, large gatherings happen at Deekshabhoomi to offer Buddha Vandana and salutations to Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Also called Ashoka Vijayadashami, followers gather at Deekshabhoomi to celebrate the mass conversion. But this year, the event is being cancelled because of the pandemic. Followers are urged to honour the event from home. This is why, we bring you Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 HD images and Ashoka Vijayadashami wallpapers for free download online. These images are perfect for sending to your near ones and followers of Dr B.R Ambedkar so that you can honour the historical event from home. In addition, Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 images are also perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages and GIF greetings to share on this day.

Ashoka Vijayadashami is a significant day for the followers of Ambedkarite Buddhism. The ongoing pandemic has cancelled mass gatherings and related celebrations. The organising committee at Deekshabhoomi noted that all events of Ashoka Vijayadashami 2020 had been cancelled on October 25 and people are urged to pay respect to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and offer Buddha Vandana from home. To make the event special, we bring you Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 HD images and Ashoka Vijayadashami wallpapers that are free to download online. Check out these latest collections of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 greetings that are perfect for sending along with Facebook and Instagram messages.

