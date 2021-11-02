Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi is an auspicious Hindu festival aimed at increasing wealth and prosperity. On this day, people engage in themes of cleansing, renewal and the securing of auspiciousness as embodied by Lakshmi. Dhanteras 2021 falls on November 2, Tuesday. To mark this event, here's a special list of Dhanteras wishes images in Marathi, Happy Dhanteras greetings in Marathi, Dhanteras 2021 images, Dhanatrayodashi quotes images in Marathi, Dhanatrayodashichya Shubheccha wallpapers, SMS in Marathi and so on.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the start of the festival of Diwali in India and the festival of Tihar in Nepal. On this day, people greet and send wishes to each other, saying Happy and prosperous Dhanteras. Social media is full of messages related to the auspiciousness and excitement of the festival. We at LatestLY, provide you a one-stop destination for messages that you can send on all social media platforms to wish your near and dear ones. You can select from our range of messages to send through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and SMS. Dhanteras and Diwali 2021 Date in India: Auspicious Time To Buy Gold, Shubh Muhurat for Dhantrayodashi Puja and Significance of First Day of Deepawali.

On the night of Dhanteras, diyas or lamps are lit in honour of Goddess of wealth Lakshmi and God of Ayurveda Dhanvantri. Lakshmi is the divine power that transforms dreams into reality. She is Shakti, energy, boundless and bountiful. Dhanvantri is the Hindu god of medicine and avatar of Lord Vishnu. During the Samudra Manthan, he arose from the ocean of milk with the nectar of immortality. As we celebrate and prepare for the festivities ahead, here are greeting to send on Dhanteras through WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS. New Rangoli Designs for Dhanteras 2021: Quick and Easy Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate Dhantrayodashi and Diwali Festival.

Dhanteras is derived from two words, "Dhan" meaning "wealth" and "teras" meaning thirteen. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, people indulge in gold and silver shopping. It is considered auspicious to buy metals on this day. As you indulge in shopping for the festival, here are some messages that you can send to your friends and relatives to wish for an auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Dhanteras 2021!

