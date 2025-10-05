Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the Diwali festival in India which is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Dhanteras day falls on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Dhanteras Puja falls on Saturday, October 18. The word ‘Dhan’ means wealth, while ‘Teras’ refers to the thirteenth day; hence, this day is dedicated to prosperity, good health, and fortune. According to drikpanchang, the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat begins at 07:48 PM and till 08:30 PM on October 18. The Dhanteras muhurat will last for a duration of 42 minutes. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

The important timings of Dhanteras day are the Pradosh Kaal, which is from 06:05 PM to 08:30 PM and the Vrishabha Kaal which is from 07:48 PM to 09:52 PM. The Trayodashi Tithi begins from 12:18 PM on October 18 and ends on 01:51 PM on October 19. In this article, let’s know more about Dhanteras 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari. Diwali 2025 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj?

Dhanteras 2025 Date in India

Dhanteras 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18.

Diwali 2025 Auspicious Time to Buy Gold

Pushya Yoga to Buy Gold - 11:54 AM to 06:22 AM, October 15

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 11:54 AM to 01:33 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:00 PM to 04:26 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 07:26 PM to 09:00 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:33 PM to 03:14 AM, October 15

Dhanteras 2025 Timings

The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat begins at 07:48 PM and till 08:30 PM on October 18.

The Dhanteras muhurat will last for a duration of 42 minutes.

The Pradosh Kaal is from 06:05 PM to 08:30 PM, the Vrishabha Kaal is from 07:48 PM to 09:52 PM.

The Trayodashi Tithi begins from 12:18 PM on October 18 and ends on 01:51 PM on October 19.

Dhanteras Significance and Rituals

Dhanteras holds great significance in Hinduism as this day marks the start of the most awaited festivals- Diwali, which is also popularly known as the ‘Festival of Lights’. As per Hindu tradition, Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious to buy gold, silver, or new utensils, which is said to invite prosperity and positive energy into one’s home. Another important ritual of Dhanteras is lighting diyas in the evening to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.

On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, who is believed to have emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan with the sacred pot of nectar. This is why Dhanteras is also associated with health and well-being, apart from wealth. Devotees pray for good fortune, long life, and protection from illness. Many households also purchase electronic items, vehicles, and other valuable goods, as investing on this day ensures growth and abundance in the future.

