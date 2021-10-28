The festival of lights, Diwali, is around the corner. With the festival come Diwali parties, and with Diwali parties comes traditional and tasty food.

Diwali 2021 will be observed on November 4, Thursday. It is the most auspicious time to start new ventures and coincides with the Hindu new year. People celebrate and make yummy delicacies on this day to offer to the guests that arrive with Diwali gifts. The collection of snacks relished during the Diwali celebrations is known as Faral. Earlier people used to make this one day prior to the festival at their home, but nowadays people often buy it from the market. We, at LatestLY, have curated recipes of snacks that you can offer in Diwali Faral in Maharashtra. Diwali 2021 Snacks: From Chakli to Namak Para, 8 Delicious Snack Items for Deepavali Party.

Karanji

Karanji is a steamed modak and a very delightful sweet savoury snack. It is s slightly different variation of Rajasthani Gujiya and is a favourite of Marathi people during the Diwali celebrations.

Shankarpali

It is a crisp and sweet fried and baked biscuit. Derived from Persian Shekarpareh, it is a popular festive snack in Maharashtra.

Chakli

Chakli is a crisp, crunchy and deep-fried snack that is relished by every house in Maharashtra during Diwali.

Khari Boondi

Khari boondi is a very light and simple snack enjoyed during the festive season. With a taste of curry leaves and spices, it is a very crunchy munchy snack for the seasons.

Chivda

Chivda is an all-time favourite snack for the people of Maharashtra. During the festive season, this quick snack is a super-hit food made with dry fruits and peanuts with traditional spices.

With the changing weather during this time, the taste buds also demand some fried crispy food. Maharashtra Diwali Faral offers it all, the sweet, savoury and crunchy taste all at once. Try these Diwali Faral snacks and have a great time celebrating the festival. Wishing everyone Happy Diwali 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).