Mumbai, October 17: With Diwali 2025 just around the corner, excitement is building across India as homes and streets are decorated with diyas, candles, and vibrant rangolis. People are left wondering when exactly the Dfestival will be celebrated this year, as preparations for prayers, Lakshmi Puja, and family gatherings begin in full swing. Markets are bustling with shoppers picking up gold, sweets, and gifts, while devotees plan spiritual rituals to welcome prosperity and happiness into their homes. Govatsa Dwadashi 2025: Date, Pradoshkala Muhurat Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Day That Begins Diwali Celebrations.

This year, the Festival of Lights falls in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu lunar calendar, marking the Amavasya Tithi, a highly auspicious day for performing Diwali rituals. Alongside Diwali/Deepavali, the festival spans multiple days, beginning with Dhanteras and including Choti Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj celebrations. With so many dates to keep track of, many are seeking clarity for planning their festivities. Scroll below to check the dates for Diwali, Choti Diwali, and Dhanteras in 2025 and plan your celebrations accordingly. Dhanteras 2025 Date: When Is Dhantrayodashi? Is It on October 18 or 19? Know Which Day Marks the Beginning of Diwali.

Diwali 2025 Festival Calendar:

Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi) - Saturday, October 18, 2025: Marks the beginning of Diwali/ Deepavali festivities. Devotees clean their homes and buy gold, silver, or utensils, seeking prosperity and good health.

Marks the beginning of Diwali/ Deepavali festivities. Devotees clean their homes and buy gold, silver, or utensils, seeking prosperity and good health. Narak Chaturdashi / Choti Diwali - Monday, October 20, 2025: Also known as Choti Diwali, it commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Devotees take an early morning oil bath (Abhyanga Snan) and decorate their homes with lamps.

Also known as Choti Diwali, it commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Devotees take an early morning oil bath (Abhyanga Snan) and decorate their homes with lamps. Diwali / Lakshmi Puja - Monday, October 20, 2025: The main day of the festival, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM. Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM. Homes are illuminated, and prayers are offered for blessings.

The main day of the festival, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM. Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM. Homes are illuminated, and prayers are offered for blessings. Diwali Snan / Dev Puja - Tuesday, October 21, 2025: Devotees perform ritual baths and offer prayers to various deities, maintaining the spiritual momentum after the main Diwali celebration.

Devotees perform ritual baths and offer prayers to various deities, maintaining the spiritual momentum after the main Diwali celebration. Govardhan Puja / Annakoot / Bali Pratipada - Wednesday, October 22, 2025: Celebrates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from torrential rains. Devotees prepare ‘Annakoot’ (mountain of food) and offer it to Krishna. In some regions, it also marks the beginning of the Gujarati New Year.

Celebrates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from torrential rains. Devotees prepare ‘Annakoot’ (mountain of food) and offer it to Krishna. In some regions, it also marks the beginning of the Gujarati New Year. Bhai Dooj / Bhau Beej / Yama Dwitiya / Chitragupta Puja - Thursday, October 23, 2025: Celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform aarti and apply tika on their brothers’ foreheads, praying for their well-being, while brothers bless their sisters.

Diwali 2025 promises to be a festival filled with joy, lights, and spiritual significance, bringing families and communities together across India and the world. From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, each day holds its unique rituals and celebrations, offering moments of devotion, prosperity, and togetherness. Observing the auspicious timings and following traditional customs can enhance the festive spirit and blessings. With the dates now clear, devotees can plan their preparations and celebrations with full enthusiasm and devotion.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).