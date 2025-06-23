Navratri, popularly known Sharad Navratri is a joyful and spiritually uplifting festival. The Sharad Navratri festival is about celebrating the divine feminine energy in the form of Goddess Durga over nine vibrant nights. Every day is dedicated to the goddess's different forms, symbolising strength, wisdom, and protection. People from all across the world celebrate Sharad Navratri to reconnect with inner strength. Not only that but doing all the rituals of Sharad Navratri also helps in seeking blessings for health and prosperity. It’s a beautiful reminder of the power of faith and the victory of good over evil. So here in this article, you will learn all the other vital details about this Sharad Navratri 2025 festival, like the Navratri 2025 dates, rituals, significance of Ghatasthapana, 9 days of puja, Dussehra and more. When Is Durga Puja 2025? Know Pujo Dates, Rituals and Significance of Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami.

Sharad Navratri Date

Day 1 – Pratipada (Ghatasthapana / Shailputri Puja): September 22, 2025 (Monday)

Day 2 – Dwitiya (Brahmacharini Puja): September 23, 2025 (Tuesday)

Day 3 – Tritiya (Chandraghanta Puja): September 24, 2025 (Wednesday)

Day 4 – Chaturthi (Kushmanda Puja): September 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Day 5 – Panchami (Skandamata Puja): September 26, 2025 (Friday)

Day 6 – Shashthi (Katyayani Puja): September 27, 2025 (Saturday)

Day 7 – Saptami (Kalaratri Puja): September 28, 2025 (Sunday)

Day 8 – Ashtami (Mahagauri Puja): September 29, 2025 (Monday)

Day 9 – Navami (Siddhidatri Puja): September 30, 2025 (Tuesday)

Day 10 – Dashami (Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan): October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

Vijayadashami / Dashami Visarjan: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Sharad Navratri 2025 Rituals

During Sharad Navratri, devotees worship all nine forms of the goddess Durga. People perform all the important rituals daily, such as flower offerings, mantras, and aarti. Devotees also observe fasts, perform Kanya Pujan, and engage in traditional dance and devotional celebrations. When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Know Vinayaka Chaturthi Date, Auspicious Tithi, Important Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Ganesha.

Sharad Navratri 2025 Significance

Day 1—Shailaputri Puja: On the first day, devotees worship the goddess Shailaputri. This puja symbolises purity and marks the start of the Navratri festival.

The second day is dedicated to honouring Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance and devotion. It is believed that Maa Brahmacharini helps inspire strength and determination.

On day three, people worship Maa Chandraghanta. She represents the bravery and grace that bring peace and courage into one's life.

On day four, people worship Maa Kushmanda. She is worshipped as the creator of the universe and is believed to help bring health, wealth, and energy into their lives.

Day 5 is wholly dedicated to Maa Skandamata, Lord Kartikeya's mother. She signifies maternal love and protection.

On day 6, people worship Maa Katyayani. She symbolises fierce power and the destroyer of evil. Also, Maa Kalyani helps give more blessings to all devotees with courage.

On day 7, she is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, the fiercest form of Durga. People believe that Maa Kalaratri helps remove all the darkness and negative energies from their lives.

Next is day 8, which is dedicated to Mahagauri. She represents peace and purity. People worship her for receiving inner calm and forgiveness.

On the 9th day, it is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri. She is the goddess of supernatural powers and wisdom, and people worship her for bestowing divine blessings.

Sharad Navratri ends on day 10. People celebrate the day by performing a visarjan of Maa Durga's idol in the Ganga river, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Vijayadashami comes last, which is Vijayadashami or Dussehra. Celebrating Dussehra symbolises the ultimate triumph of righteousness and the farewell to Goddess Durga.

So this year, try to make the celebration of shared Navratri more happening and memorable for your friends and close ones.

