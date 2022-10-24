Homes are decorated with dazzling strings of vibrant gleaming lights; the night sky is illuminated with fireworks with an atmosphere covered up in the eclectic aroma of delectable sweets and concentrated scents of Dhoop; that's how India celebrates its most prominent Festival of Lights, Diwali, annually on the new Moon day or Amavasya in the Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar month of Kartika. The holy observance creates an environment of devotion, bliss and zeal for a period of five days. In the English Calendar, Diwali 2022 falls on Monday, 24 October. Specifically, the third day of Diwali has a significant place in the hearts of Hindus. The occasion marked as Lakhmi Puja 2022 will be celebrated on 24 October. This article brings you Lakshmi Puja 2022 Rangoli designs and several patterns to adorn your residence this festive season. Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers to Share With Family and Friends.

Starting from Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, the event ends with the observance of Bhai Dooj. The Hindu occasion is held to worship Devi Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, knowledge and prosperity, during the Gregorian month of October or November. On the evening of Lakshmi Puja, people light up small earthen lamps known as diyas at different places in and around the house, burst firecrackers to ward off malicious energies, wear brand-new ethnic clothes, greet loved ones with warm wishes and enjoy an exceptional feast with family and friends. On the morning of the festival, folks generally clean up the front yard to make Rangoli on the floor, deemed an essential traditional practice in Indian households. LatestLY has specially compiled the best and most attractive rangoli patterns to amp up your Lakshmi Puja celebration.

Lakshmi Puja 2022 Dotted Rangoli Art

Latest Lakshmi Puja Rangoli Patterns

Lotus Rangoli Design For Lakshmi Puja 2022

We hope these tutorial videos have inspired you to give a try to this free hand artwork! You can make these rangolis in front of the Tulsi plant, in your Puja room or at the main door of your entrance. Make sure to beautify the look of your Rangoli by placing diyas on your innovative creation.

