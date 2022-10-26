Bali pratipada is the fourth day of Diwali celebrations. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in October or November. This year, it will be observed on October 26. Bali Pratipada is celebrated in honour of the notional return of Daitya King Bali to earth. It falls on the first day of the Kartika month of the Hindu calendar and is the start of the bright lunar fortnight. It is also known as Bali Padyam, Padva, Virapratipada or Dyutapratipada. In Gujarat, it is also known as Bestu Varas or Varsha pratipada. Celebrating this auspicious day of Hindu tradition, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and messages that you can download and send to one and all on Balipratipada 2022 as Bali Padyam greetings, Vikram Samvat 2079 images and HD wallpapers and Diwali Padwa SMS. Balipratipada 2022 Date & Significance: From Bali Padwa’s History to Pratipada Tithi, Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Arrival of King Bali to Earth.

According to Vikram Samvat, Bali Pratipada is celebrated as New Year’s Day. It is an ancient festival and the festivities have been mentioned in Mahabharata. It links to the Vedic era sura-asura Samudra Manthan that reveals the goddess Lakshmi and where Mahabali was the king of the asuras. As you celebrate this ancient festival, here are wishes and messages that you can download and send to your friends and family on Balipratipada 2022 as Bali Padyam greetings, Vikram Samvat 2079 images and HD wallpapers and Diwali Padwa SMS. Balipratipada 2022 Greetings and Hindu New Year Day Wishes for Vikram Samvat 2079: WhatsApp Messages, Images and SMS To Celebrate Diwali Padwa.

Bali Padyami 2022 Quotes

Bali Pratipada 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Balipratipada 2022 HD Wallpapers

Bali Pratipada 2022 Messages (File Image)

Vikram Samvat 2079 HD Wallpapers

Vikram Samvat 2079 Wishes (File Image)

Bali Pratipada 2022 Messages

Bali Pratipada 2022 Messages (File Image)

Virapratipada 2022 Wishes

Bali Pratipada 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Balipratipada commemorates the annual return of King Mahabali to earth and the victory of Vamana, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu and the fifth incarnation in the Dashavatara list. It marks the victory of Lord Vishnu over Mahabali and all asuras. Wishing everyone a Happy Bali Pratipada 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).