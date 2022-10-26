Balipratipada, or Diwali Padwa, is an ancient festival that has its mention in the Mahabharata. It is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali and will be observed on Wednesday, October 26th this year. Balipratipada links to the Vedic era sura asura Samudra Manthan that reveals the goddess Lakshmi and where Mahabali was the king of asuras. As mentioned in Vikram Samvat, this day is celebrated as New Year’s Day. As you celebrate Balipratipada 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Balipratipada HD images, Diwali Padwa wishes, Vikram Samvat 2079 greetings, Hindu New Year Day messages, and Happy Balipratipada wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for the day. Balipratipada 2022 Images & Diwali Padwa HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages and Wishes To Celebrate the Festival in Maharashtra.

Balipratipada marks the victory of Lord Vishnu over Mahabali and all asuras. It commemorates the annual return of Mahabali to earth and the victory of Vamana, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the fifth incarnation of Dashavtar. Here are HD images and wallpapers commemorating the victory of Lord Vishnu that you can download and send as greetings for Balipratipada 2022 to all your near and dear ones.

This day marks the first day of the Kartika month of the Hindu calendar. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, it is also known as Bestu Varas or Varsha Pratipada. In other parts of the country, it is also known as Bali Padyam, Padva, Viratpratiapa or Dyutapratipada. In all the regions, it is celebrated in honour of the yearly return of Daitya King Bali to earth. Here are HD Images and wallpapers for Balipratipada 2022 that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone a Happy Bali Pratipada 2022!

