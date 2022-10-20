Balipratipada is the fourth day of the Diwali festival, which commemorates the notional arrival of demon-king Bali on earth. Also called Bali Padwa in Maharashtra, Balipratipada is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Vishnu in Vamana avatar over the Daitya-king Bali. The demon king was bestowed with a boon to return to earth for a day when he would be honoured and celebrated for his noble deeds for the people. Balipratipada 2022 will be observed on October 26, Wednesday. In South India, King Bali or Mahabali is worshipped during the Onam festival. However, the king's arrival is celebrated as Bali Puja in North India. With the Diwali festive period drawing closer, let's take a look at one of the significant days of the auspicious occasion. Learn more about the Balipratipada 2022 date and significance below. Get details about Bali Padwa's history and Pratipada Tithi ahead of the festive season.

Balipratipada 2022 Date & Pratipada Tithi Timings

Balipratipada falls on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartika. Balipratipada 2022, or Bali Puja, will be celebrated on October 26, Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang, Bali Puja Muhurat is between 06:29 AM and 08:43 AM on October 26. Meanwhile, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 04:18 PM on October 25 and ends at 02:42 PM on October 26. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival

Bali Pratipada History

Balipratipada celebrates the triumph of Lord Vishnu's fifth incarnation, Vamana, over the demon-king Bali or Mahabali. According to Hindu mythology, King Bali was known for his courage and devotion to Lord Vishnu. He was the king of the asuras and was despised by the Gods, who asked Vishnu to remove Bali from Earth. Lord Vishnu assumed the character of a dwarf called Vamana and asked Bali for alms and devotion. The monarch agreed to give him three paces of land. Vamana then took the enormous universal form and placed his first step on the earth, the second on the sky, and since there was no space for the third step, Bali offered his head. The demon-king was then sent to Pataalok by Vishnu so he couldn't cause any harm to the earth. However, impressed by his generosity, Lord Vishnu blessed King Bali with a day to return to Bhulok (earth) when people would worship him on his arrival. Rama Ekadashi 2022 Date & Parana Time: Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi of Ekadashi Vrat That Falls Before Diwali

Bali Padwa 2022 Significance

On this day, people celebrate Lord Vishnu's victory against King Bali and also commemorate the arrival of the monarch to the earth. Lamps are burnt on Balipratipada in the hope of removing darkness and promoting love among people. Gifts are exchanged as devotees look forward to pleasing King Mahabali and other Gods. Bali and his wife, Vindhyavali, are worshipped on this day which falls on the fourth day of the five-day Diwali festival in North India. In parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the day coincides with the traditional New Year's day, called Bestu Varas or Varsha Pratipada, which marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

